J&K students at Jamia Milia Islamia struggle for accommodation despite designated hostel

Students from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) studying at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in Delhi have expressed concerns over ongoing accommodation challenges, despite there being a designated hostel for J&K students.

Yesterday, on December 18, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) met with the JMI Registrar, Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi regarding the students’ concerns.

The students highlighted that a hostel designated for students from Jammu and Kashmir was built on the university campus as part of a “confidence-building measure” for the Kashmiri students, after violence and unrest in Kashmir Valley in 2010.

The project started in 2012, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu & Kashmir government, and Jamia Millia Islamia to construct a hostel with a capacity of 700 students, under a project valued at Rs 16.22 crore.

The hostel was officially opened in 2018, after several postponements, to accommodate female students from Jammu and Kashmir. However, currently, it is predominantly occupied by students from other states.

Speaking about the matter, Nasir Khuehami, National Convener, JKSA, told EdexLive, “The hostel was built to address the security and safety concerns faced by Kashmiri students, many of whom were subjected to intimidation. It now primarily houses students from other states, leaving many Kashmiri students to seek unsafe housing options in the capital. Given that the government allocated funds for the welfare of Kashmiri students back in 2012, why are they still struggling to secure accommodation on campus?”

Earlier this year, the students also wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging the authorities to investigate the matter.

In their letter, the students wrote that the situation has led to significant emotional and financial strain for J&K students. Many are now forced to live in private rented spaces, facing not only the high cost of accommodation but also issues such as electricity disputes, safety concerns, and more.

It was further highlighted that with the increasing number of crimes against women in the capital city, the lack of on-campus accommodation becomes a safety concern for many women students.

Reportedly, Registrar Prof Razvi has assured the students that the administration would look into the matter and take necessary steps to address the students’ concerns. He further said that the university will write to the Jammu and Kashmir government to address the hostel crisis and advocate for additional resources.