IIM Bangalore: DCRE report finds director & faculty guilty of caste discrimination

A detailed investigation by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Government of Karnataka, has found that the Director, Dean (Faculty) and six other faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, are guilty of caste-based discrimination and violations of constitutional rights.

These findings seem to align with the allegations made by Prof Gopal Das, a Dalit Associate Professor of Marketing at IIM Bangalore. Prof Das alleged that he faced systemic harassment and denial of opportunities due to his caste identity.

These allegations came to light in January this year when Professor Das met with India's President, Droupadi Murmu when she visited IIM Bangalore, The Moonknayak reports. Das highlighted the discriminatory acts he experienced during his interaction and issued a formal letter detailing them.

These included exclusion from institutional activities, forced withdrawal of elective courses and PhD programmes offered by him, and restricted access to institutional resources.

Das further claimed that his caste was publicly revealed via mass emails, subjecting him to humiliation and targeted abuse. He claimed that he was referred to as belonging to a "lower caste," which was an insult to his dignity and rights.

In response, the President's Office instructed the Karnataka Chief Secretary to conduct a formal investigation into the allegations. The DCRE began its investigation in March 2024, revealing evidence of systemic caste discrimination.

However, the inquiry itself resulted in retaliatory harassment from the institute's administration, alleged Prof Das. He claimed in a letter dated May 15, 2024, to the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department that the retaliatory actions included a show-cause order charging him of unapproved media communications.

The findings of the investigation were submitted to the Karnataka Social Welfare Department on November 26, which ordered a First Investigation Report (FIR) to be filed against the accused. However, the City Police Commissioner has yet to take action, and the Mico Layout Police Station has failed to register the FIR.