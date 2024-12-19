"Always upheld the highest standards of fairness irrespective of caste, religion, background": IIM Bangalore on DCRE report

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has responded to allegations of caste discrimination and harassment levelled against its Director, Dean (Faculty), and six faculty members following an investigation by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Government of Karnataka.

The accusations in the report, which also mirror those made by Prof Gopal Das, an Associate Professor of Marketing, have been firmly denied by the institute.

In a press statement, IIMB emphasised its long-standing commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and equal opportunity, stating that they have “always upheld the highest standards of fairness and respect for individuals irrespective of their caste, religion, and background.”

The institute highlighted its mechanisms to address grievances, including the Diversity and Inclusion Cell and the Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee (DIGRC), which ensure a discrimination-free environment. “IIMB follows constitutional directives regarding admissions and reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS students in its academic programs,” the statement added.

Addressing the specific case of Prof Das, IIMB clarified that he was recruited in 2018 as an Associate Professor, despite applying for an Assistant Professor position, based on his qualifications and experience.

“Dr Das has received all forms of support from the Institute, including significant incentives for his research and teaching, along with positions of responsibility,” the statement read.

IIMB stated that the allegations of discrimination surfaced only after Prof Das’s promotion application was put on hold following harassment complaints from doctoral students. An internal inquiry, which included an academic from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, upheld the students’ grievances.

The DIGRC also found Prof Das’s claims of harassment and discrimination to be unsubstantiated, the institute alleged.

The institute also expressed concern over media reports suggesting an indictment, stating that these reports appeared to overlook evidence provided to the DCRE. “If the media reports are to be relied upon, then it is an unfortunate development, but we cannot comment on any specifics without a copy of the report,” IIMB said.

Reaffirming its commitment to fostering an inclusive community, IIMB concluded, “IIMB remains committed to fostering an inclusive academic community and will continue to uphold its legacy of excellence and integrity, and will take appropriate action in consultation with legal experts.”