MP: Two teachers booked after Class IX student attempts to end life over harassment

A case has been registered against two government school teachers in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

This happened after a Class IX student attempted to take the extreme step after facing harassment from them, the officials informed today, Wednesday, December 18, stated a report by PTI.

It was on November 8 that this incident happened, but it was only on Tuesday, December 17, that the case was registered and the statement of the aggrieved student was taken on record, the official shared.

The boy in question, who is 14 years old and pursuing his academics at Kendriya Vidyalaya number 2, allegedly consumed phenyl and attempted to die by suicide. This was informed by Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani.

The student, studying in Class IX, also left a suicide note which he had written before attempting to take the extreme step. Once he recovered from it, his statement was taken, and it was noted that he placed the blame on the two teachers who harassed him, the official informed.

Hence, the case was registered against the two teachers under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

Further legal steps were being taken, the official said.