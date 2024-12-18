Master these commonly confused words to excel in the SAT

Affect: To influence.
Example: The weather can affect your mood.
Effect: A result.
Example: The new law had a significant effect on the economy.
Their: Possessive form of "they".
Example: Their car is parked outside.
There: Refers to a place.
Example: The book is over there.
They're: Contraction of "they are".
Example: They're going to the concert tonight.
Your: Possessive form of "you".
Example: Is that your backpack?
You're: Contraction of "you are".
Example: You're ready for the test.
Its: Possessive form of "it".
Example: The cat licked its paws.
It's: Contraction of "it is".
Example: It's raining outside.
Then: Refers to time.
Example: Finish your homework, then you can play.
Than: Used for comparisons.
Example: She is taller than her brother.
To: Preposition.
Example: We're going to the park.
Too: Also or excessively.
Example: I'm coming too. It's too hot.
Two: Number 2.
Example: I have two pencils.
Lose: To misplace or not win.
Example: Don't lose your keys.
Loose: Not tight.
Example: The bolt is loose.
Principal: Head of a school; main.
Example: The principal greeted the students.
Principle: Fundamental truth or belief.
Example: Honesty is a key principle.
Accept: To receive.
Example: I accept your apology.
Except: Excluding.
Example: Everyone is here except John.
Advice: Guidance.
Example: She gave me good advice.
Advise: To offer suggestions.
Example: I advise you to start early.