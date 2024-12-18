Let's take a look
Master these commonly confused words to excel in the SAT

Knowing the difference can make all the difference when it comes to the SAT

1. Affect (verb) vs Effect (noun):

  • Affect: To influence.

    • Example: The weather can affect your mood.

  • Effect: A result.

    • Example: The new law had a significant effect on the economy.

2. Their, There, They're:

  • Their: Possessive form of "they".

    • Example: Their car is parked outside.

  • There: Refers to a place.

    • Example: The book is over there.

  • They're: Contraction of "they are".

    • Example: They're going to the concert tonight.

3. Your vs You're:

  • Your: Possessive form of "you".

    • Example: Is that your backpack?

  • You're: Contraction of "you are".

    • Example: You're ready for the test.

4. Its vs It's:

  • Its: Possessive form of "it".

    • Example: The cat licked its paws.

  • It's: Contraction of "it is".

    • Example: It's raining outside.

5. Then vs Than:

  • Then: Refers to time.

    • Example: Finish your homework, then you can play.

  • Than: Used for comparisons.

    • Example: She is taller than her brother.

6. To, Too, Two:

  • To: Preposition.

    • Example: We're going to the park.

  • Too: Also or excessively.

    • Example: I'm coming too. It's too hot.

  • Two: Number 2.

    • Example: I have two pencils.

7. Lose vs Loose:

  • Lose: To misplace or not win.

    • Example: Don't lose your keys.

  • Loose: Not tight.

    • Example: The bolt is loose.

8. Principal vs Principle:

  • Principal: Head of a school; main.

    • Example: The principal greeted the students.

  • Principle: Fundamental truth or belief.

    • Example: Honesty is a key principle.

9. Accept vs Except:

  • Accept: To receive.

    • Example: I accept your apology.

  • Except: Excluding.

    • Example: Everyone is here except John.

10. Advice (noun) vs Advise (verb):

  • Advice: Guidance.

    • Example: She gave me good advice.

  • Advise: To offer suggestions.

    • Example: I advise you to start early.

