Differently-abled man ridiculed by “reputed” school student; sparks parenting debate

A viral video circulating on social media has caught attention again after a differently-abled man confronted a school student who mocked his disability.
Manoj Kumar, a para-athlete according to his Instagram bio, shared the video online, sparking a heated conversation about the role of parenting and education in shaping values and morals.
In the video, Manoj is seen addressing the boy, calmly questioning him about his actions while pointing out that being enrolled in a prestigious school doesn’t necessarily make someone a good person, stated a report by the Free Press Journal.
Laughter from other students can be heard in the background as the boy stands silent, wearing the uniform of Banyan Tree School in Pursuits of Excellence.
Manoj later explained on Instagram that his intention was not to humiliate the child but to spread awareness about the importance of family upbringing in building children's character.
He remarked, "Schools can teach you how to excel in exams or be better than others, but becoming a good human being is shaped by your upbringing. It starts at home with your family. My intention is not to put the child down but to show that just going to an expensive school doesn’t make you a good person."
The incident has drawn mixed reactions online.
Many users praised Manoj for calling out the behaviour, as one commenter wrote, “True, these kids need to be taught a good lesson. Isliye strict parenting bahut jaruri hai (This is why strict parenting is essential).”
Others agreed, blaming social influences and poor peer groups for encouraging such attitudes. However, not everyone supported Manoj’s approach.
An internet user argued that publicly posting the video might not have been the best move and commented, “As an adult, you should show some compassion towards kids. You said you didn’t want to humiliate him, but that’s exactly what you did. This child will now look down on disabled people with even more hatred because of the humiliation he felt being filmed. You should take down the video.”
Manoj responded to the backlash, asking people to focus on the larger issue of the child’s behaviour rather than criticising him personally as some questioned his disability. He explained that the video was shared to raise awareness and not to seek attention for himself, according to the report by the Free Press Journal.
The video has sparked widespread debate about who is more responsible for teaching values — parents or schools. While some believe the foundation of respect and kindness is established at home, others blame the role of schools and peer groups.