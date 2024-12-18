Differently-abled man ridiculed by “reputed” school student; sparks parenting debate

A viral video circulating on social media has caught attention again after a differently-abled man confronted a school student who mocked his disability.

Manoj Kumar, a para-athlete according to his Instagram bio, shared the video online, sparking a heated conversation about the role of parenting and education in shaping values and morals.

In the video, Manoj is seen addressing the boy, calmly questioning him about his actions while pointing out that being enrolled in a prestigious school doesn’t necessarily make someone a good person, stated a report by the Free Press Journal.

Laughter from other students can be heard in the background as the boy stands silent, wearing the uniform of Banyan Tree School in Pursuits of Excellence.

Manoj later explained on Instagram that his intention was not to humiliate the child but to spread awareness about the importance of family upbringing in building children's character.

He remarked, "Schools can teach you how to excel in exams or be better than others, but becoming a good human being is shaped by your upbringing. It starts at home with your family. My intention is not to put the child down but to show that just going to an expensive school doesn’t make you a good person."