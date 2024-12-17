Xmail “on the list of things to do” as Elon Musk pushes to make X an “everything app”

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, known for his ambitious ventures, has hinted at a potential email service called Xmail, sparking speculation about X’s next major offering.
This idea came to light after a user on X, a social media platform, suggested that Xmail would be a “cool” addition to the platform. Musk responded, “Yeah, on the list of things to do,” fuelling excitement among users.
Further strengthening the buzz, another X user, Nima Owji, stated, “Having an @x.com email address is the only thing that can stop me from using Gmail!”, to which Musk replied, “Interesting. We need to rethink how messaging, including email, works overall.”
As DNAIndia reports, such exchanges align with Musk’s larger vision of turning X into an “everything app.”
Supporters of Musk’s idea have already taken to X to suggest further innovations. Far-right commentator Gunther Eagleman proposed, “How about the xPhone? We’re all ready for 1.”
Others urged Musk to act swiftly, criticising Google’s “stranglehold” on email.
The global email market is currently dominated by Apple Mail, which allegedly holds a 53.67% share as of September 2024, followed by Gmail with 30.70%, notes DNAIndia. Outlook and Yahoo! Mail trail with smaller shares.
As DNAIndia highlights, Xmail could pose a serious challenge to Gmail and even disrupt Apple Mail’s supremacy with Musk’s backing. This potential move would be yet another step in Musk’s mission to expand X’s utility, potentially reshaping the email landscape in the process.