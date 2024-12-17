Xmail “on the list of things to do” as Elon Musk pushes to make X an “everything app”

As DNAIndia reports, such exchanges align with Musk’s larger vision of turning X into an “everything app.”

Supporters of Musk’s idea have already taken to X to suggest further innovations. Far-right commentator Gunther Eagleman proposed, “How about the xPhone? We’re all ready for 1.”

Others urged Musk to act swiftly, criticising Google’s “stranglehold” on email.

The global email market is currently dominated by Apple Mail, which allegedly holds a 53.67% share as of September 2024, followed by Gmail with 30.70%, notes DNAIndia. Outlook and Yahoo! Mail trail with smaller shares.

As DNAIndia highlights, Xmail could pose a serious challenge to Gmail and even disrupt Apple Mail’s supremacy with Musk’s backing. This potential move would be yet another step in Musk’s mission to expand X’s utility, potentially reshaping the email landscape in the process.