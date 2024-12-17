Telangana to relax detention system engineering students for current academic year

The Government of Telangana has decided to relax the credit-based detention system for the current academic year to promote students to higher classes even if they fail in some subjects.

The government will also call for a meeting with universities like Osmania University (OU), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), management of autonomous engineering colleges and other stakeholders to discuss the credit-based detention system, fee reimbursement, readmissision issues and take appropriate steps, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister made the announcement during the Question Hour in the Telangana Assembly on Monday following an issue raised by All India Majlis e Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi to reconsider the detention system alongside other issues across Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) affiliated colleges and autonomous engineering colleges in the state.

The minister said that the detention system in Osmania University and other engineering colleges was in place for over many years across educational institutions and had been relaxed for a few years during the pandemic.

In principle, the detention policy will be relaxed this year too, minister said.

Students were exempted from detention rules from the academic year 2020-21 to 2022-23 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the system resumed from the academic year 2023-24. He said that 2,535 engineering students from the government and private colleges appeared for the examination. Of which, 2,205 students were passed/promoted and 330 students were detained.

He said that the state government will hold a meeting at the earliest with the management of educational institutions, including engineering colleges in Telangana, to discuss issues of detention, credits, re-examinations, readmission and fee reimbursement.

Akbaruddin expressed concern that the detention system was causing hardship to BE students. He mentioned the disparity in the credit system in universities and the detention policy is hampering the progress of students, especially in the engineering stream. Those studying in the state-run universities are being detained, whereas in autonomous colleges, students are pushed by hook or crook.

This is adversely impacting job opportunities for students. He wanted the government to implement the same policy for all students besides providing them an opportunity to continue their studies by conducting advanced supplementary examinations, stated The New Indian Express report.

This would bring down the drop out rate besides enabling students to avail fee reimbursement.