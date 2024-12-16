Over 1,500 state police deployed as students take to Ranchi streets over CGL exam controversy

Protests over the Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination have intensified, with thousands of students gathering in Ranchi to demand the cancellation of the exam results. Security arrangements have been bolstered in anticipation of unrest, reports ANI.

The protests, scheduled to begin at 9 am today, December 16, near the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office, aim to gherao the premises over allegations of a paper leak and repeated questions from earlier cancelled exams.

ANI reports that police have intercepted vehicles carrying protestors en route to Ranchi, aiming to block access to the JSSC office.

Over 1,500 state police personnel, three Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies, and senior officers have been deployed to maintain order. Key locations like Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, and the Secretariat are under tight surveillance.

Despite a committee formed by the JSSC finding no irregularities in the exams conducted on September 21–22, Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a CID (Criminal Investigation Department) inquiry on Friday, December 13, signalling continued doubts. This has only fuelled student unrest, with many staying in local lodges and hostels overnight to join the protest.

The protests follow similar demonstrations in Hazaribagh, where police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse highway blockages on December 10. Meanwhile, the JSSC has called 2,231 candidates for certificate verification from December 16 to December 20.

Devendra Nath Mahato, leader of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JLKM), vowed to disrupt the verification process, saying, “We will halt it at any cost.”

The ANI reports that the CGL examination, intended to fill 2,000 government posts, saw over 3.04 lakh candidates appearing across 823 centres.