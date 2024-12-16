Jamia Millia Islamia anti-CAA stir anniversary: Campus shut allegedly for 'maintenance'

The All India Students' Association (AISA) unit of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, December 15, reportedly refused to hold a ceremony to commemorate the 2019 incident which took place in Jamia.

Jamia students together issued a statement urging the Delhi Police to leave the premises, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"After orchestrating the December 19, 2019 violence on Jamia, the Delhi Police and Jamia administration's nexus has today, refused to allow us to even remember that day of horror. Afraid of the memory of the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) students' resistance, the Jamia administration has shut down the campus completely for supposed 'maintenance' through a notice released on the night of December 14, 2024," one of the senior students of Jamia stated.

"Dozens of students have been stopped from accessing the library or even entering campus in the midst of on-going crucial end semester exams and evaluations," the member added.

Meanwhile another AISA leader stated in a statement, "A remembrance and protest gathering organised by students to commemorate the struggle that followed the Police violence on the day had also been denied permission. The entire campus is currently under lockdown as students are neither being allowed to neither enter nor leave the campus. Scores of security and police personnel including the Riot Control Police has been stationed inside as well as outside the gates of university to prevent any activity around the university area."

According to The New Indian Express report, AISA's statement also read, "We want to tell the Jamia administration and Delhi Police that they can shut down Zakir Hussain Library, but the visuals of December 15, 2019, remain engraved in our minds. No amount of curb on protests and campus lockdowns can make us forget."