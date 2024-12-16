Gas leak at Jaipur coaching centre: Students faint, protests erupt

A suspected gas leak at the Utkarsh Coaching Centre in Gopalpur, Jaipur, led to chaotic scenes on Sunday evening, December 15, as students fainted and had to be taken to a hospital, ANI reported.

Initial reports suggested that nearly a dozen students were affected, but Jaipur Member of Parliament (MP) Manju Sharma, who visited the site, clarified that only four to five students were impacted. She assured protesters of a thorough investigation and preventive measures to avoid similar mishaps.

The fumes, whose source remains unclear, caused panic among the 350 students attending classes. Protesters gathered outside the institute, demanding its closure and a detailed investigation into the matter.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yogesh Srivastav mentioned that possible causes of the fumes include a gas leak, toxic gutter fumes, or smoke from a nearby kitchen. He added that the sealed premises, with closed windows and doors, may have contributed to suffocation.

Five students were reportedly rushed to Somani Hospital, while two others were admitted to Metro Mass Hospital. Thankfully, all students are said to be out of danger.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Jakhar confirmed the incident, adding that officials are monitoring the situation closely. “Some girls fainted — they were sent to hospital for a check-up. We will convey the students’ demands to senior authorities,” he said.

According to ANI, a committee has been formed to probe the incident, and officials have pledged to hold responsible parties accountable.