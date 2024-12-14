RG Kar case: WBJDF to protest against ‘incompetence of CBI’ as former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh gets bail

Kolkata’s junior doctors are holding a protest march today, December 14, after the Seldeah Court granted bail to the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's former officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) will be organising a protest march from Karunamoyee to the CGO complex against “incompetence of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)”, today, December 14, at 2 pm.

The court granted bail to two individuals, Dr Ghosh and Mondal, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period. The two were arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The body of the victim, a junior doctor, was discovered in a seminar room at the hospital on the morning of August 9, where she had been raped and murdered. Following the incident, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation.

On September 14, the CBI arrested Dr Ghosh and Mondal for allegedly tampering with evidence and delaying the filing of the FIR in the case. However, due to the failure to submit a chargesheet within the legally required timeframe, the court granted them bail.