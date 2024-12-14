Kolkata: Left parties, student groups protest after suspects in RG Kar case get bail

A day after two key suspects in the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital were granted bail, Left parties and the Congress staged protests across Kolkata on Saturday, December 14, accusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of failing to deliver justice in the case.

The protesters also alleged a "tacit understanding" between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP-led central government, stated a PTI report.

The Congress organised a procession from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in southern Kolkata, criticising the central probe agency for its inability to file charges against the two accused.

During the procession, Congress workers waved party flags and chanted slogans such as "We demand justice" and "Bichar chai Tilottoma" (Tilottoma wants justice). The protest turned confrontational when police stopped the activists from entering the Nizam Palace, resulting in a scuffle between the protesters and law enforcement officers.

In addition, the SUCI (Socialist Unity Centre of India) staged a march from Karunamoyee to the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, while the students' wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), the SFI (Students' Federation of India), held a rally in the College Street area, added PTI.

On Friday, December 13, the Sealdah court in Kolkata granted bail to two key suspects — Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station. The court's decision followed the CBI's failure to file a charge sheet against the accused within the required 90-day period.