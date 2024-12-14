AI tools and global campuses: Union Minister of Education’s roadmap to overhaul Indian education

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking at Agenda Aajtak’s Shiksha ki Pariksha, emphasised the government’s plan to reduce the influence of coaching centres and develop a wider framework of learning designed to meet global standards.

According to Business Today, the government is working to integrate multilingual approaches, advanced digital tools and global partnerships to improve the country’s education system.

The government aims to move beyond the traditional exam-focussed model, placing importance on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven learning solutions from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

“We aim to eradicate coaching dependency by offering these innovative learning tools,” said Pradhan. Such steps, as reported by Business Today, align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which the ministry is committed to implementing across India.

Another key initiative involves strengthening international collaborations. Over the past decade, there has been increasing interest in nurturing world-class Indian universities abroad.

Pradhan noted plans for campuses in places including Africa and Abu Dhabi, while Business Today notes the establishment of a Southampton campus in New Delhi and a Hopkins University campus to foster knowledge exchange.

Pradhan also highlighted the importance of multilingual education, reflected in celebrating Bhartiya Bhasha Diwas for 13 languages.

“Our goal is to elevate Indian universities to world-class standards while fostering global connections,” he said, underlining a long-term vision to position India as a global educational hub in the coming decades.