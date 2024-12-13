Six new gov't engineering colleges proposed for Hyderabad

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has proposed to upgrade six government polytechnic colleges in Hyderabad into engineering colleges to further expand the technical education in the government-run institutions, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The six government polytechnic colleges which have been placed under upgradation proposal include:

- Government Polytechnic for Women, East Marredpally

- Government Institute of Electronics, East Marredpally

- Quli Qutb Shah Government Polytechnic College, Old City

- JN Government Polytechnic College, Ramanthapur

- Durgabai Deshmukh Government Women's Technical Training Institute, Ameerpet

- Government Polytechnic for Women (Minorities) Badangpet.

A senior official from the Technical Education and Training (TET) department, speaking to The New Indian Express, said, "Recently, we proposed the upgradation of polytechnic colleges to be upgraded from the academic year 2025-2025. It will take due process including approval from the government and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), to get the status of engineering colleges for these institutions. The proposal has been made considering the growing demand for the engineering courses."

After the first government engineering college at Kosgi, which was upgraded from a polytechnic college for the current academic year, the state will have a total of seven government engineering colleges from 2025 onwards, following the upgradation of the colleges in discussion, stated the report by The New Indian Express.