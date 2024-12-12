Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover withdraws from representing family of RG Kar rape-murder victim?

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover will no longer represent the family of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, stated a report by PTI.



As informed by sourced today, Thursday, December 12, the trial court handling the case has been informed of Grover’s decision to withdraw from the matter, and her counsel is no longer involved in the proceedings. The decision comes due to "certain intervening factors and circumstances" that have led Grover to step down from representing the victim’s family in this case.



Grover’s legal chamber, which includes advocates Soutik Banerjee and Arjun Gooptu, had been approached by the victim's parents to provide legal representation in the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, Sealdah sessions court, and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court.



The chamber had been offering pro bono (free) legal services to the family since September 2024, added PTI.



The victim, a post-graduate trainee doctor, was found dead in the seminar room of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A post-mortem examination confirmed that she had been raped and murdered.



Following a series of Public Interest Litigations (PILs), including one filed by the victim's parents, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation from Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), calling for an impartial probe into the tragic incident.