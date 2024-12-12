“Have to finish assignments old-fashioned way”: ChatGPT outage triggers wave of memes

Popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot ChatGPT witnessed a global outage in the early hours of Thursday, December 12, access for millions of users.

The outage, which began just before 7 pm ET (5.30 am India Standard Time - IST), not only impacted ChatGPT but also affected OpenAI’s API and Sora services. According to OpenAI, services were fully restored by around 8 am IST.

Several regulars, especially students across the globe, were affected by the outage, which triggered a wave of social media posts and memes on Thursday, December 12.

“Chat GPT is down. Looks like everyone will have to finish their assignments the old-fashioned way,” one X user wrote.