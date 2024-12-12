“Have to finish assignments old-fashioned way”: ChatGPT outage triggers wave of memes

Popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot ChatGPT witnessed a global outage in the early hours of Thursday, December 12, access for millions of users.
The outage, which began just before 7 pm ET (5.30 am India Standard Time - IST), not only impacted ChatGPT but also affected OpenAI’s API and Sora services. According to OpenAI, services were fully restored by around 8 am IST.
Several regulars, especially students across the globe, were affected by the outage, which triggered a wave of social media posts and memes on Thursday, December 12.
“Chat GPT is down. Looks like everyone will have to finish their assignments the old-fashioned way,” one X user wrote.
During the outage, users attempting to log in were greeted with the message, "ChatGPT is currently unavailable."
OpenAI later provided an update on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that all services had been restored. The company said, “We have identified the issue and are working on a fix.”
The ChatGPT outage disrupted daily tasks and workflows for students and young employees across the globe.
“ChatGPT is down. I wonder how many essays are going to be late, how many marketing emails won't get written, how many lines of code are stuck in limbo,” another X user noted.
The disruption followed widespread outages on Wednesday, December 11, that affected Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, leaving millions of users globally unable to access the services and causing significant frustration.