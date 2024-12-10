UPSC CSE Mains result 2024 declared: Check details and next steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2024 results, according to a report by News 18. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Those who have successfully cleared the Mains examination can now participate in the next stage — the Personality Test (Interview) round.



Steps to download UPSC Mains result 2024

1. Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link titled “Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024”.

3. A PDF document containing the list of qualified candidates will appear on your screen.

4. Download the PDF and locate your name and roll number.

5. Save the UPSC Mains Result 2024 PDF for future reference.



Following this, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 exams were conducted from September 20 to September 29, 2024, with 14,627 candidates appearing for the test.

Those who have been shortlisted will now proceed to the interview stage, which is the final step in the selection process for prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services under Group A and Group B.



As per the official notification, candidates who qualified for the Personality Test must complete and submit the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II). The DAF-II will be available on the UPSC’s official online portal, upsconline.nic.in, from December 13 to December 19, 2024, until 6.00 pm. Submission of this form is mandatory for all shortlisted candidates.



Furthermore, qualified candidates are encouraged to follow the prescribed timelines and instructions closely to ensure a smooth progression to the next stage of the examination process.