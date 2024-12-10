RG Kar suo motu case: Murder case trial to be completed in a month, SC observes

The Supreme Court of India has listed the suo motu hearing of the rape-and-murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital for March 17, 2025.

The case, which was earlier presided over by a bench of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has been taken over by current CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar today, December 10.

In today's hearing, the bench observed that the trial of the accused Sanjay Roy at the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court at Sealdah, would be over within a month as the hearings are happening daily while taking stock of the status report filed by the CBI.

According to LiveLaw, the court recorded the statements of 43 witnesses, and 81 witnesses are to be examined by the prosecution.

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the issue of financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital had been investigated separately and a chargesheet had been filed.

According to Mehta, the state government's sanction for prosecution in that matter is awaited because the defendants are public personnel.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the victim's parents, stated that they are expecting that the CBI will file a supplementary chargesheet in the rape-murder case to implicate those who allegedly covered up the crime.

The court also noted that the National Task Force (NTF), which was established to make suggestions to improve security coverage and working conditions for healthcare professionals, had submitted its findings. It urged states and union territories to respond to the NTF recommendations.

The NTF has been ordered to provide a final report within 12 weeks of today.

In addition, the court further requested that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) take into account a petition made by a few doctors that the time of their protest should not be regarded as a period of abstention from duty.