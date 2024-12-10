New CJI-Led bench to hear RG Kar rape and murder case today, Dec 10

After 33 days, the Supreme Court will resume hearing the crucial case of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor from Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. This was stated in a report by IANS. A bench led by the new Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna, and Justice Sanjay Kumar is set to hear the matter today, Tuesday, December 10.



The last hearing, on November 7, was presided over by a three-judge bench that included the then CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.



This Supreme Court hearing coincides with the trial already underway in a special fast-track court in Kolkata. The trial is being conducted daily to expedite the case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is handling the case, is expected to submit its seventh status report on the investigation to the Supreme Court. In its initial charge sheet, the CBI named civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder.



The investigation has also implicated former RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and former Tala Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Abjijit Mondal. They face allegations of tampering with evidence and misleading the initial probe by Kolkata Police. Both Dr Ghosh and Mondal remain in judicial custody, which was extended until December 13 by a special Kolkata court on Monday.



The CBI has informed the court that it is examining CCTV footage from the RG Kar premises as part of its ongoing investigation.



The junior doctor’s body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9, sparking outrage and demands for justice.