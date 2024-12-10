Karnataka declares holiday to honour former CM SM Krishna; three-day mourning announced

The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, December 11, as a mark of respect for former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who passed away today, Tuesday, December 10 at the age of 92. This was stated in a report by Money Control. The holiday will apply to all government offices, schools, and colleges, including aided educational institutions across the state.



In addition to the holiday, the government has announced a three-day mourning period from December 10 to 12 to honour the late leader. During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all government offices, and no cultural or entertainment events will be organised by the government.



SM Krishna, widely regarded for his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into India’s Silicon Valley, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10, at 2.45 am. His cremation is scheduled to take place with full state honours tomorrow, Wednesday, December 10, in his hometown, Mandya.



Krishna had a long and distinguished political career, earning him the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2023. Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli village, Mandya district, he served in various key positions, including as the Governor of Maharashtra and Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.



The state’s decision to observe a holiday and three days of mourning reflects the significant impact SM Krishna had on Karnataka’s political and developmental landscape.