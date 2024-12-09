UoH records highest concentration of Nitrogen Dioxide: Greenpeace Report

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus at Gachibowli, once noted for its calm and pollution-free surroundings, currently has the highest Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) levels in the city as a result of fast urbanisation.

NO2 is an almost undetectable hazardous gas associated with transportation and fuel combustion, which is widespread in cities.

A report by Greenpeace India titled 'Beyond North India: NO2 Pollution and Health Risks in Seven Major Indian Cities' found that the UoH campus had the highest NO2 annual average.

The report says that the average yearly NO2 concentration in 2023 surpassed World Health Organisation (WHO) health-based criteria for nine of the city's 14 CAAQMs (Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations), as per Telangana Today.

The WHO advises limiting the yearly average content of NO2 in the air to 10 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter), while the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, (NAAQS), United States of America prescribes 40 µg/m3.

In Hyderabad, the university had an annual average of 41 µg/m3, followed by Nehru Zoo Park at 23 µg/m3 and the Bolaram Industrial Area at 22 µg/m3.

The study highlights a crucial issue that the transportation sector is the largest contributor to high NO2 levels across cities in India. As cities grow, the rise in private vehicles worsens air quality and jeopardises public health, the report says.