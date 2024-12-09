UGC-NET 2024: Application window closes on December 10, exam scheduled from January 1

The online application process for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 is all set to close tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria must complete their applications on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by 11.50 pm.

The deadline for fee payment extends to December 11, 2024. This was stated in a report by India Today Education Desk.



The UGC-NET December 2024 session will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from January 1, 2025, to January 19, 2025, covering 85 subjects.



Steps to apply for UGC-NET 2024

Eligible candidates can complete the UGC-NET application process by following these steps:



1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "UGC NET Application 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Register by providing the required details and then, log in using your credentials.

4. Fill in all necessary information, including personal, academic, and contact details.

5. Upload scanned copies of documents, such as your photograph and signature, in the prescribed format.

6. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

7. Review the completed form, submit it, and download a copy. Retain a printout for future use.



Application fee details

- General/Unreserved category: Rs 1,150

- General-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) /OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer): Rs 600

- Schedule Caste (SC) / Schedule Tribe (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) /Third Gender: Rs 325



The UGC-NET scores will be utilised for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointing assistant professors in Indian universities, and for admissions to PhD programmes.