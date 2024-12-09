TSPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024 released: Check details and download steps

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024, today, Monday, December 9, 2024. Candidates planning to appear for the Group — II examinations can download their admit cards from the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The Group 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024, across 1368 designated test centres located in 33 districts of Telangana. The exam will be held in two sessions: Papers 1 and 3 in the morning session from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, and Papers 2 and 4 in the afternoon session from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.



Furthermore, candidates will be allowed entry to the examination centres from 8.30 am for the forenoon session and from 1.30 pm for the afternoon session. The gates will close sharply at 9.30 am and 2.30 pm for the respective sessions. Latecomers will not be permitted entry after the gates close.



Steps to download TSPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2024

Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their admit cards:



1. Visit the official TSPSC website at http://tspsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link for "TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024" displayed on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials on the redirected page

4. Submit the details to view your admit card

5. Verify the details on the admit card and download it

6. Print a hard copy for future reference



Candidates must ensure that the same copy of the downloaded hall ticket is used for all sessions of the examination.

It is essential to preserve the hall ticket until the entire selection process is complete, as no duplicate copies will be issued.

The hall ticket must be produced whenever required during the selection process.