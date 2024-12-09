Renovations “quietly” underway at MAMC boys’ hostels?

Renovation works have allegedly begun at the boys’ hostels of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), following widespread criticism over unsanitary conditions and unsafe infrastructure.

Read EdexLive’s previous report on this here.

However, students claim that the work is being conducted quietly, with no official updates or notifications from the administration.

It may be recalled that MAMC’s boys' hostels, including Sushruta, Dhanwantari, and Charaka Hostels, have been at the centre of growing student grievances.

Residents have alleged dire issues such as overcrowding, collapsing ceilings, clogged washrooms, and unhygienic living conditions, compounded by the persistent presence of stray dogs.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, "I haven’t seen everything they are doing, but in a specific area, I noticed plastering work being carried out."

Inspections are supposedly being carried out at the Old Boys Hostel (Sushruta Hostel) and the Dhanwantari Hostel by the Public Works Department (PWD). “They inspected all the areas where the ceiling might collapse,” the student added.

Despite these efforts, several persistent issues remain. The student highlighted, “The washrooms are still as dirty as they have ever been, and there is still no furniture in many rooms.”

Additionally, stray dogs within the hostel premises continue to be a concern.

According to students, the administration has mainly attributed delays to complications related to the hostel’s tender for cleaning services. The current cleaning contract is reportedly nearing its end, and a new tender for cleaning services is expected to come into effect only after December.

This, students allege, has resulted in a lack of commitment from the existing cleaning service, leaving many hygiene issues unresolved. While students welcome the plastering work as a step forward, they emphasise that more comprehensive measures are required to address the challenges they face daily.

“The inertia has been broken. The wheels have started turning, and I hope the wagon will gain speed in the coming weeks,” said another third-year student, who also wished to remain anonymous.