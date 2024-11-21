"We came here to become doctors, not live in fear of collapsing ceilings": MAMC students allege alarming hostel conditions

Sanitation nightmares

Beyond structural dangers, sanitation apparently remains a glaring issue across the hostels. The third-year student described the deplorable state of the washrooms: “400 to 500 students share these facilities, but there are only six or seven cleaners assigned to the entire hostel. Bathrooms go uncleaned for days, and we’re forced to live with the stench and filth.”

Making the hygiene crisis seemingly worse is the rampant presence of stray dogs within the hostel premises.

“There are around 30 to 40 dogs living here with the students. They overturn trash bins, defecate in the corridors outside our rooms, and even lick plates in the mess. One time I saw a dog drink from a commode, and then a short while later I saw the same dog licking the tap of the water cooler we students are supposed to use,” he alleged.

Attempts to address the dog problem, including proposals for feeding zones outside hostel premises, have been met with limited progress.

Overcrowding and neglect

The overcrowding at MAMC’s hostels amplifies the struggles of its residents. Sushruta Hostel, designed to house 311 students, apparently now accommodates close to 450. Rooms meant for three students are being shared by four or more, according to one student.

The situation is supposedly similarly dire in Dhanwantari Hostel, where first-year and second-year students are often crammed into rooms beyond their designated capacity. “When I was in my first year, I saw rooms with 10 to 11 students living together. We were forced to live like that, we didn't have any other option,” said the third-year student.

Charaka Hostel, housing interns, is less overcrowded due to stricter allotment policies but is not without its own issues; interns allegedly often have to climb multiple floors just to access functional bathrooms, making an already hectic schedule even more taxing.

Administrative hurdles

Students have expressed frustration with what they see as an apathetic administration. “The wardens are professors who already have teaching and hospital duties. They’re rarely available, and the caretakers often leave their offices unmanned during working hours,” alleged the intern. According to him, the sanitation workers at MAMC are employed on a contract basis, and even the limited staff available often fail to show up for duty.

A recurring theme in conversations with students is the perceived lack of accountability within the administration. “We’ve sent countless complaints, but they either pass the buck to another department or simply ignore us,” said another student and added, “The provost is supposed to oversee hostel affairs, but there’s little communication or action from his side.”

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a national council member of the Indian Medical Association: Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) and a medical influencer, on November 19 posted about MAMC hostels’ condition on X, a social media platform, sparking widespread attention. In a conversation with EdexLive, he emphasised, “It’s all in the administration’s hands. If they want, they can fix this today.”

Budgetary constraints and systemic issues

All the students we spoke to conceded that budgetary constraints are the primary challenge tying the hands of the MAMC administration, keeping them from taking action even while they acknowledge the severity of the issues and want to do something about it.

The college purportedly operates on a hybrid budget, receiving funds from both the central and state governments, a system that many students believe creates inefficiencies.

“With two separate budgets, departments point fingers at each other instead of solving problems when they are asked to take action, wasting time trying to determine whose budget the expense should come out of,” said one student.

The price of dignity

The poor living conditions have taken a severe toll on students’ morale. “When I first came to MAMC, I was devastated. I thought I’d made a huge mistake,” said the third-year student. He explained how many students have resorted to moving out of the hostels entirely, paying as much as Rs 18,000 - Rs 20,000 per month for private accommodations.

For those who stay, the hostel’s annual fees of under Rs 7,000 come at the cost of dignity and basic living standards. As MAMC continues to attract some of the brightest minds in the country, students argue that the institution must uphold its reputation with adequate facilities.

“We came here to become doctors, not to live in fear of collapsing ceilings or dodge dog poop on our way to class,” he concluded.



EdexLive tried reaching out to the MAMC administration multiple times. This report will be updated as and when an official response is received.