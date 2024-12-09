Hyderabad: Schools to have 3 holidays for Christmas. Hurray!

Schools in Hyderabad and other regions in Telangana will now have three holidays for Christmas.

These holidays, which are now from December 24 to December 26, will encompass Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

A few schools in the city will now close on December 24 for Christmas Eve, which is listed as an optional holiday on the Telangana State Calendar, reports Siasat.

On December 25, all schools will be closed to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The day after Christmas, December 26, popularly known as Boxing Day, is categorised as a general holiday.

While Christmas and Boxing Day are general holidays, Christmas Eve's optional status allows schools to decide how to observe it.

It is important to note that the number of holidays varies from school to school, with some offering all three days off and others limiting the break to Christmas and Boxing Day.

Parents should confirm holiday dates and Christmas vacation schedules with the respective schools of their children.