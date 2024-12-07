"Pause and Reflect": Bengaluru Engineer quits Rs 1 crore job without backup offer, goes viral

Varun Hasija, a Bengaluru-based engineer, has become the talk of the town — or rather, the internet — after sharing his bold decision to quit a high-paying job with an annual salary of over Rs 1 crore, despite not having another job lined up.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on December 5, Hasija (@warunhasija) explained that leaving his "cushy job" was one of the hardest decisions he had ever made. Seeking a real break for the first time in his decade-long career, he shared his thoughts in a viral thread that quickly garnered widespread attention.

The decision has sparked a flood of reactions from netizens, with many expressing surprise and curiosity about his motivations. However, Hasija emphasised that the choice was not made impulsively.

"It's rare to find all three—Happiness, Impact, and Wealth Creation—in one place. So, you prioritize. For me, it's been in the above order for quite some time now. And at my last job, P0 (Happiness) and P1 (Impact) were missing," he wrote.

Hasija, who was working in an EdTech company, shared that the industry, already facing challenges, had shifted its focus from service to survival. "VCs pushed for hockey-stick growth, sales teams were put on steroids, and by 2023–24, the bubble burst. Growth stopped. Numbers fell. And when the industry fights headwinds, you start feeling it within the company too," he added.

While leaving a stable, high-paying job wasn’t easy, Hasija expressed that he is now enjoying the slower pace of life. "It's important to take a break. Pause and reflect on the life you've built. Be proud of the 10-year-old you. And somehow, no one taught us how to do that," he wrote.

The original post has garnered significant attention, with over 2.5 lakh views and more than 1,400 likes on X, sparking conversations about work-life balance, career satisfaction, and the value of taking time off to reflect.