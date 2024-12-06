VIRAL: Chandigarh school students perform Diljit Dosanjh’s hit Born to Shine

Whether you’re a fan of Diljit Dosanjh or not, it’s hard to miss the buzz surrounding his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. Now, it seems even school students can’t resist the Punjabi pop sensation’s appeal.

A viral video has emerged showing students from Chandigarh’s St Xavier’s School performing his hit track Born To Shine during a school event.

The clip, shared by Jist News on Instagram, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 96,000 views. While many have praised the students’ enthusiasm, others have raised concerns about whether such activities are suitable in a school setting.