VIRAL: Chandigarh school students perform Diljit Dosanjh’s hit Born to Shine
Whether you’re a fan of Diljit Dosanjh or not, it’s hard to miss the buzz surrounding his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. Now, it seems even school students can’t resist the Punjabi pop sensation’s appeal.
A viral video has emerged showing students from Chandigarh’s St Xavier’s School performing his hit track Born To Shine during a school event.
The clip, shared by Jist News on Instagram, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 96,000 views. While many have praised the students’ enthusiasm, others have raised concerns about whether such activities are suitable in a school setting.
The caption of the post read, “A heartwarming video of students from Chandigarh’s St. Xavier’s School singing Diljit’s hit ‘Born To Shine’ has captivated social media.”
“It's not students' fault but the management they just want to promote their school thinks Diljit will repost this on his social media, one should maintain the dignity of educational institutions,” wrote one user in the comments.
Others questioned what was so "heartwarming" about the performance, as mentioned in the post. However, many viewers still appreciated the performance, with comments like "This is epic" and "This generation is going to be a banger" flooding in.