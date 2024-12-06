RG Kar victim’s parents create Facebook page seeking justice for their daughter

The parents of the Kolkata rape-murder victim have created a Facebook Page titled ‘Truth and Justice: Voice for RG KAR Victim’, seeking justice for their daughter who was raped and murdered almost four months ago at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The social media page was created on Thursday, December 5, and in just a day, it has garnered support from several netizens and over 8,000 followers.

The first post was made on Thursday, a video message from the deceased parents to the general public.

In the video message recorded in Hindi, the parents said, “What happened to our daughter that night, we still do not know. First Kolkata Police was conducting the investigation which we felt was not going in the right direction. Hence, we moved the Calcutta High Court with the plea for the handover of the charge of the probe to a better agency. Thereafter the matter was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).”

The video has been reshared on different media platforms by netizens and the original post has received about 2,000 likes and 360 comments.