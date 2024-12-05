“What happened to our daughter that night, we still do not know”: Kolkata RG Kar rape victim’s parents

“We are standing strong, but we can't do it alone. Your voice, support, and love can make all the difference. Let’s unite to shed light on this injustice and demand what is right. Together, we can bring hope and accountability,” they said.

In an interview with PTI, the victim's parents also expressed their disappointment with opposition parties in the state for not addressing the issue.

Further, the mother of the deceased doctor said that the reinstatement of some junior doctors, who are accused of “patronising threat culture” in the state-run medical colleges and the West Bengal Medical Council “raised doubt about the intent to bring to book all those responsible for the incident."

A 31-year-old trainee postgraduate doctor was found dead in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, leading to a nationwide outrage, especially among the medical community.