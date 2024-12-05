RG Kar incident: WBJDF to stage a protest march to Swasthya Bhavan tomorrow

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) has planned to stage a protest march to Swasthya Bhavan, also known as the West Bengal Medical Council, on December 6, tomorrow. This decision has been made at a press conference on December 4 against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

In spite of the fact that the incident happened four months ago, the doctors in the state are still fighting for justice for the victim, Abhaya (name changed).

The main highlights from the WBJDF's press conference are:

- Resistance focuses on justice for Abhaya by emphasising the system's failures, which are:

Attempts to frame Abhaya's death as suicide, tampering with evidence at the crime scene, lack of progress in identifying the larger conspiracy, no chargesheet submitted despite former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh and officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Avijit Mondal's arrests.

- WBJDF condemns efforts to politicise the movement by tying it to electoral outcomes or party dynamics. The movement’s goal of systemic reform in healthcare and governance, transcending political affiliations, the front reaffirmed.

- About accusations of junior doctors working in private hospitals during the strike, WBJDF rejected unethical practices and raised objections that media reports were factually incorrect, listing doctors not connected to government services.

- While the movement is portrayed as a fight for workplace safety, systemic accountability, and public welfare, the WBJDF reiterates its stance that the resistance is a long-term effort and involves the entire democratic populace.

As a call of action to the delay in progress in the course of action and justice to Abhaya, the front said, "A protest march has been announced for 6th December, from the West Bengal Medical Council to Swasthya Bhavan. The WBJDF invites participation from all stakeholders—doctors, nurses, citizens, and activists."