Class XI student files sexual harassment complaint against male English teacher

Class XI student petitioned Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha, seeking action against the English teacher who allegedly sexually harassed her.

In the petition, a Class XI student who is studying in Kallar Reclamation School in Vikramangalam, staying in a hostel said that for the past few months her English teacher Moorthy allegedly sexually harassed her, and threatened her against revealing the same to others. It caused mental trauma, not only for her, but that teacher also sexually harassed other students too, she said.

The student requested the District Collector MS Sangeetha to take action against the teacher Moorthy.

Following the petition, District Collector MS Sangeetha forwarded the petition to Superintendent of Police (SP) BK Arvind.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP BK Arvind said that the complaint is under inquiry. Meanwhile, students studying in Kallar Reclamation School in Vikramangalam staged a protest in front of the school, demanding the police not to arrest the English teacher Moorthy, and said that the given complaint was baseless.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kallar Reclamation Schools Joint Director(i/c) Munusamy said that the teacher was working under Parents Teachers Association, and was not a permanent teacher.

Following the complaint made by the girl, the teacher was asked to resign from his job. Further action will be taken after the police inquiry.

The New Indian Expres tried to contact English teacher Moorthy, but he was unavailable for comments.