Assam Public Service Commission results OUT. Check list of toppers here

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official APSC website.

A total of 45 candidates have been recommended for the Assam Civil Services (ACS), 35 for the Assam Police Service (APS), and others for various posts, including Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assam Finance Service, Block Development Officer, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Inspector of Taxes, among others.

This year, Chiranjeev Phukan emerged as the top scorer in the Assam Civil Service exam, with Anisha Buragohain securing the second position and Himadri Jita Bora in third place, said a report by NDTV.

In the Police Service Junior Grade, Partha Pratim Sarmah claimed the top rank.

Other notable results include Natanjyoti Majumdar, who has been selected as the Superintendent of Taxes, and Dhrubajyoti Das, who has been appointed as the Superintendent of Excise.

In the Assam Finance Service, Parthapratim Bora topped the list, followed by Hrishikesh Bora in second place and Lakhikumar Kalita in third. Nikhil Adhikari claimed the top position for Block Development Officer, with Aviloash Dey and Rahul Gogoi securing second and third positions, respectively.

In the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies category, Himangshu Kalita was the top scorer, followed by Gitartha Das and Khanindra Nath in second and third places. For the Inspector of Taxes post, Jeetjyoti Kalita emerged as the top candidate, with Janmoni Barman and Sukanya Priyadarshini securing the second and third ranks.

The full list of CCE toppers can be accessed on the official APSC website.

The interview for the 2023 examination took place between November 13 and 29, 2024, with experts deputed by the Assam government overseeing the process, added NDTV.

Candidates are selected based on their performance in the mains written examination and the interview/personality test.