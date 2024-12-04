No central data on discrimination against SC/ST students in educational institutions: Centre

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment revealed yesterday, December 3 that the Central Government maintained no data on discrimination against Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (SC) students in educational institutions.

This revelation was made by Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in the Lok Sabha while answering a starred question from Janata Dal (United) MP Alok Kumar Suman.

The question was whether such events had increased over the last decade, notably at central institutions such as universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS), and other public sector organisations.

According to The Wire, Kumar responded by citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which showed an increase in cases filed as crimes or atrocities against SCs and STs between 2013 and 2022.

Speaking of the legal provisions SC and ST students have against discrimination, Kumar mentioned the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, which seeks to penalise untouchability-related practices, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which aims to prevent atrocities while also ensuring the safety and dignity of SC and STs.

“The provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989 are applicable in Central Offices/Institutions also,” noted Kumar.

According to Kumar, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment runs a national helpline against atrocities for SCs and STs as well as a centrally supported programme to help them execute the acts.

He did, however, add that "data about discrimination against SCs/STs in the Public Sector Units and Educational Institutions is not centrally maintained."

Kumar outlined the measures implemented to address discrimination in higher education, such as the creation of equal opportunity cells, grievance redressal committees, SC/ST student cells, and liaison officers in academic institutions.

He said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has established "strict norms" and other guidelines to protect the interests of SC/ST students.