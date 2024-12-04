“Every prisoner inside is your brother”: Palestinian boy, 14, jailed by Israel for throwing stones

Before 14-year-old Ayham al-Salaymeh stepped into an Israeli prison to begin his sentence, his father, Nawwaf, offered him words of solidarity: “Every prisoner inside is your brother. They are all like you. They were imprisoned because of the love they have for their country…”

This poignant message, captured in a video shared widely on social media, underscores the harsh reality faced by Palestinian children like Ayham, as reported by Maktoob Media.

Ayham, a resident of Ras al-Amud in Silwan, began his one-year prison sentence on Monday, December 2, for allegedly throwing stones at Israeli settlers. His sentencing follows 18 months of house arrest, during which he was confined to his family home.

The prison administration reportedly prohibited Ayham from bringing any personal belongings, including clothes and shoes.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, Ayham joins 270 other detained Palestinian children across prisons known for human rights violations against Palestinians, such as Ofer, Megiddo, and Damon — a troubling statistic highlighted by Maktoob Media.

Ayham was initially detained during a night raid on May 15, 2023, alongside his brother and cousins. All were accused of stone-throwing and released under house arrest pending trial.

The context of his imprisonment is linked to recent legal changes: a bill passed in early November by the Israeli parliament allows children as young as 12 to serve prison sentences for capital offences categorised as terrorism, as Maktoob Media reports.

This legislation ensures children sentenced under its provisions remain imprisoned upon turning 14. Critics have raised concerns about its implications for Palestinian minors amid ongoing tensions in the region.