IIT Madras, Kanpur, & Kharagpur: How did they fare on Day 1 of the placement season?

At Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the placement season has begun, and campus-wide statistics are encouraging. These prestigious institutions' reputation as top talent producers is growing worldwide as they continue to draw top recruiters and record offers.

Here are the key offers and trends in the early placement reports from IIT Madras, Kharagpur, and Kanpur, three of the top IITs in India, as reported by Times of India.

IIT Madras

This placement season, Jane Street, a prominent Wall Street trading company, made a record-breaking offer of Rs 4.3 crore to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras student, setting the standard high. This is the highest offer in the institute's history and includes relocation benefits, bonuses, and base pay.

Furthermore, companies like APT Portfolio and Rubrik offered packages worth more than Rs 1.4 crore, while BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci provided offers above Rs. 2 crore. IMC Trading, Ebullient Securities, and Databricks all offered more than Rs 1.3 crore.

Industry titans including Qualcomm, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, Alphonso, and Nutanix showed up in force on the first day of placements. The season's overall success has yet to be determined, despite the encouraging nature of these early, high-value offers.

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur had an excellent start to its Phase-I placement session, with 579 offers at the end of Day 1. As many as 523 students landed jobs through a mix of campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

According to the official website, 199 students have accepted PPOs from important national and international companies.

More significantly, 13 students secured prestigious overseas employment offers, demonstrating the global demand for IIT Kanpur students.

Among the 74 organisations that participated on Day 1, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, SLB, and Deutsche Bank were the top recruiters.

IIT Kharagpur

According to PTI, the 2024-25 placement process at IIT Kharagpur began with an impressive 750 offers, including pre-placement offers, before the end of Day 1 of Phase 1.

The highest package offered so far is Rs 2.14 crore. Furthermore, 11 students were offered packages above Rs 1 crore, with nine landing international offers.

Prominent recruiters such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Capital One took part in the process, offering positions in software, analytics, finance, banking, consulting, and core engineering.

Many organisations that came to the institution for internships in July 2024 returned for the placement drive. Notably, the interviews are being conducted in a hybrid format, with numerous organisations choosing in-person contact.