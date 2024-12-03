Hyderabad: 29-year-old female constable stabbed to death for marrying SC man

Yesterday, Monday, December 2, a 29-year-old lady constable from the Hayathnagar police station in Hyderabad was hacked to death by her brother in the Ibrahimpatnam area.

Police claimed that the murder seemed to be a case of 'honour killing', Times of India reports.

The constable, who was a divorcee, hailed from a Backward Caste (BC) community. She recently married a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the same village, against her brother's desires. Their parents passed away some time ago.

The victim, Kongara Nagamani, was a 2020 batch constable. She was on her way to report to duty at the police station when she was attacked on the road at 8.45 am. Police say she died on the spot.

Her brother, Parmesh, a farmer, surrendered shortly thereafter at the Ibrahimpatnam police station. He allegedly confessed to Nagamani's murder.

According to B Satyanarayana, inspector at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station, the car that intercepted Nagamani on the morning of her murder was driven by Parmesh, who got down and assaulted her with a knife.

Police said that they recovered the accused's knife and were gathering evidence from the crime scene. A case of murder has been booked against Parmesh.