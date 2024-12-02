“If you can learn by yourself, you can achieve any job without any coaching institute”: Telangana girl secures 3 gov’t jobs through self-study

Bhogi Sammakka, a young woman from Dammapeta village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, has achieved a remarkable milestone: she secured three government jobs through self-study, without the help of any coaching institute.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sammakka is now aiming to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam to fulfill her dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Sammakka’s journey is an inspiring one. According to ANI, her father, Bhogi Satyam, works as a Hamali laborer, and her mother, Bhogi Ramana, is an Anganwadi teacher. Despite limited resources, she persevered to excel academically and professionally.

“People usually think they need coaching institutes to secure government jobs. However, if you can learn by yourself, you can achieve any job without any coaching institute,” she shared.

The Hindustan Times further reports that Sammakka completed her education with a postgraduate degree in English from Osmania University. Her preparation took place in a self-designated study room at her grandmother's house, a space she created after returning to her village.

Through her efforts, Sammakka was selected as an English Junior Lecturer through the Telangana State Public Service Commission, a Junior Assistant via the Group IV exam, and a Civil Police Constable under the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board.

Her achievements have already garnered widespread attention, but she remains focused on her ultimate goal. “My dream is to become an IAS officer,” Sammakka stated, as reported by ANI.