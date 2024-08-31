SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College hidden camera incident: 200+ girls vacate hostel; police continue to offer assurance

After the shocking incident at Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Gudlavalleru under Gudivada mandal, students staged a protest alleging that the college management failed to take action against two final year students who installed a hidden camera in the hostel's bathroom.

The students further alleged that more than 300 videos were recorded by the duo using the hidden camera and they shared the videos among boy students in the college and even sold them to others.

More than 200 girl students reportedly vacated the hostel and raised slogans demanding arrest of the accused.

Parents who rushed to the college demanded a thorough investigation into the incident of hidden cameras in the girls hostel in the college.

With the situation turned out of control, college management and police forces rushed to the college and tried in vain to control the protestors, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

What are the officials doing?

Following the students' agitation which continued on Friday morning, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Human Resources Department Minister Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha instructed the officials concerned to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and take appropriate action against those behind it.

CM Naidu also instructed Minister Kollu Ravindra, District Collector DK Balaji and Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhar Rao to visit the college and take stock of the situation, stated The New Indian Express report.

Acting on the directions, Krishna district SP R Gangadhar Rao formed a special investigation team headed by Gudivada crimes inspector Ramanamma and four women officers including one IT expert to probe and find the facts behind the allegations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Krishna district SP R Gangadhar Rao said two students were taken into custody and found nothing in their laptops and mobile phones. He also said some students spread rumours about the incident following which the students suspected the duo.

"We did not find any cameras in the girls' hostel during our checking. Police searched laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets of two students in front of other students and college staff. No videos and photos, as students allege, were found. Students need not worry about this problem," SP said.