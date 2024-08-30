Odisha University (Amendment) Act 2020 to be amended? Here are the details

The Odisha University (Amendment) Act 2020, introduced by the previous ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD), will be amended. This was announced in the Odisha Assembly by Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister for Higher Education, today, August 30.

"As you are seeking rectification in the Act enacted by the BJD government, we will definitely do it," said Suraj, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and minister. He said this while answering a query posed by Legislator from BJD, Ganeswar Behera, stated a report by PTI.

On the same, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has penned a letter to the Government of Odisha, the minister informed the Odisha Assembly today, Friday, August 30.

When it came to recruiting vice-chancellors (VCs) for state-run universities located in Jeypore and Baripada, Suraj informed that at the moment, these institutions are running under officers on special duty. And after the amendment of the aforementioned act, the issue around the appointment of VCs, teaching as well as non-teaching staff members will be out to rest, he said.

It may be recalled that the Odisha University (Amendment) Act 2020, brought in by the BJD, had brought about several changes to the original Act of 1989, stated the PTI report.