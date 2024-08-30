Here are ways in which BITS Pilani Hyderabad aims to contribute to the nation

Through various collaboration between academia, research labs, and industry partners, the Centre of Research Excellence for National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus aims to develop cutting-edge technologies and highly skilled human resources, ensuring a secure and self-reliant future for India.
The substantial ways in which BITS Hyderabad aims to contribute to the nation? Let's take a look
BITS Pilani aims to consolidate all ongoing national security-relevant research projects across its campuses under the CRENS umbrella.
Foster and facilitate partnerships with various national security stakeholders, including government agencies, industries, and other academic institutions to develop indigenous cutting-edge technologies for national security domain with the aim of achieving self-reliance.
Design and offer certification courses tailored to the needs of professionals in the national security domain with the aim of skill development in the domains of state of art technologies related to national security as well as management and leadership domains
Extend support to entrepreneurs in creating start-ups focused on national security technologies.