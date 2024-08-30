Here are ways in which BITS Pilani Hyderabad aims to contribute to the nation

There are four key areas where BITS Pilani aims to contribute to national security via CRENS. Professor Sanket Goel, BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, spokesperson tells us
During the inauguration of CRENS
During the inauguration of CRENS(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus)

Through various collaboration between academia, research labs, and industry partners, the Centre of Research Excellence for National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus aims to develop cutting-edge technologies and highly skilled human resources, ensuring a secure and self-reliant future for India.

The substantial ways in which BITS Hyderabad aims to contribute to the nation? Let's take a look

1. Integrated Research and Development:

R&D on point
R&D on point(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

BITS Pilani aims to consolidate all ongoing national security-relevant research projects across its campuses under the CRENS umbrella.

2. Collaboration with stakeholders:

Getting together
Getting together(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Foster and facilitate partnerships with various national security stakeholders, including government agencies, industries, and other academic institutions to develop indigenous cutting-edge technologies for national security domain with the aim of achieving self-reliance.

3. Training and certification programmes:

Here is the certificate
Here is the certificate (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Design and offer certification courses tailored to the needs of professionals in the national security domain with the aim of skill development in the domains of state of art technologies related to national security as well as management and leadership domains

4. Support for start-ups and innovation:

Starting up
Starting up(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Extend support to entrepreneurs in creating start-ups focused on national security technologies. 

Hyderabad
BITS
BITS Pilani
CRENS
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com