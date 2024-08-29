India's 'Institutions of Eminence' yet to reach 1:10 student-faculty ratio? UGC Chairman offers perspective

As per the condition, "The faculty-student ratio should be not be less than 1:20 at the time of notification issued declaring an lnstitution as an 'lnstitution of Eminence' and should increase over time so as not to be less than 1:10 after five years of this date."

Institutes such as IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay have come under scrutiny since they are the only institutions that have completed five years since they were granted the IoE status.

As per NIRF Ranking 2024, their faculty-student ratio stands as thus:



IISc Bengaluru

Total students = 3501

Total teachers = 476

Ratio = 1.7



IIT Delhi

Total students = 11875

Total faculty = 687

Ratio = 1:17



IIT Bombay

Total students = 12511

Total Faculty = 759

Ratio = 1:16



Amongst these institutions, it can be definitively deduced that IISc Bangalore is the only institution that could achieve the target.



The rest of the public-funded institutions, which will be liable to meet the target by 2025, are as follows:



IIT Madras

Total students = 10163

Total faculty = 674

Ratio = 1:15



IIT Kharagpur

Total students = 15762

Total faculty = 928

Ratio = 1:17



Delhi University

Total students = 26396

Total faculty = 1402

Ratio = 1:19



Hyderabad Central University

Total students = 5262

Total faculty = 412

Ratio = 1:12



Banaras Hindu University

Total students = 32587

Total faculty = 1829

Ratio = 1:18



Additionally, the official stated that this could be a potential solution for research-intensive universities. Students need consistent guidance throughout their studies, as a lack of proper mentorship may lead to major setbacks in their careers.

"For institutions such as the IISc, and the IITs, it is imperative that they provide the very best for the student. If they miss the mark, they might be susceptible to harming their own reputation, along with the low output which might eventually lead them to produce. Hence, they need to make sure that there are no such grey areas when it comes to this."



Can it be difficult?

While the process of hiring faculty members can be termed as an extremely rigorous process, Pandey mentioned that reservations and cuts in funding also deter the process in public HEIs.



The hiring, as stated by the AICTE official, as well, is an "intense and not so straightforward" process.



The process which usually requires a thorough academic background check on the individuals, goes through several approvals by committees and bodies, involving a lot of diligent paperwork.



"These HEIs ensure quality over quantity, and recruitment of faculty is not easy. For HEIs, an individual must possess several qualifications and demonstrate that they can support prospects of research in an institution and guide students as and when needed. The process cannot be concluded over a week or two. It usually takes months."

In addition to this, the AICTE official highlighted that an institution also needs to be mindful of the time factor.

Further, to maintain an equitable demography of professors, the HEIs need to hire faculty who are more attuned to the rapidly developing changes in the necessary fields. This may add more stringency to the hiring process, thereby, resulting in further delays.

Although, several factors may deter the process for public institutions, Sachin Pandey emphasises another point.



"But when it comes to autonomous private institutions, why have only two out of four institutions been able to reach the mark?" enquired Sachin Pandey.

Listed below is the student-faculty ratio of the private institutions which EdexLive was not able to independently verify.



BITS Pilani

Total students = 15961

Total faculty = 979

Ratio = 1:17



Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Total students = 16077

Total faculty = 2854

Ratio = 1:6



OP Jindal Global University

Ratio = 1:9



Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence Deemed-to-be University

Total students = 3144

Faculty = 273

Ratio = 1:12



While these universities have not achieved the ratio, they enjoy a good academic reputation in the country, yet Pandey raises a discrepancy.



"These private institutions are not bound by the rules and regulations which public universities need to adhere to. One may question their inability to fulfil the crucial criteria of maintaining the student-faculty ratio, but what is the ground reality?" he questioned.

UGC Chairman responds

While educators and academicians question the system's effectiveness, EdexLive contacted the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar for his thoughts on the various concerns they raised.

The UGC Chief pointed out that the Ministry of Education conferred the status of Institution of Eminence (IoE) based on the Empowered Expert Committee's (EEC) recommendations. This recognition underscores their commitment to excellence and ability to meet rigorous criteria set forth by the EEC.

He also pointed out the notable progress in their performance evident given their presence in the global university rankings. "The rise in their rankings reflects their ongoing measures to enhance academic standards, foster innovation, and contribute significantly to research and knowledge dissemination. They are steadily setting themselves as leaders in higher education on the global stage," he shared.

But when it comes to the student-teacher ratio, he explains that the UGC is actively engaged with HEIs to address the faculty vacancy situation urgently.

"Further, UGC is proactively working with HEIs to quickly fill vacant positions and sustain an optimal student-teacher ratio that helps student learning and academic excellence," he says.

But could failing to achieve a 1:10 student-faculty ratio within the next two to three academic years cause significant problems, we wonder.



"The student-teacher ratio at institutions under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme is dynamic and responsive to the growing needs of both students and faculty. Also, the faculty recruitment process at IoEs is structured to draw and retain people with excellent academic and professional credentials," he says.

He reminds us that in alignment with the IoE scheme's vision, these institutions invest mainly in infrastructural resources to support high-impact research.

"This aligns with the IoE scheme's broader goals to elevate these institutions' global standing. The measures taken by IoEs to balance the student-teacher ratio, recruit distinguished faculty, and invest in high-quality infrastructure indicate their commitment to excellence in education and research," he elaborates.

It may be noted, as the UGC chief points out, that the review of the functioning of IoEs does not fall directly under the purview of the UGC. However, the MoE does ensure that the IoEs effectively utilise the resources allocated to them.

"The Ministry of Education assesses how IoEs are deploying the funds to create cutting-edge research facilities to foster an environment of academic excellence. This comprises the development of state-of-the-art laboratories, the purchase of advanced instrumentation and equipment, and the establishment of interdisciplinary research centres," he says. Such efforts, the UGC chairman, advance research quality and attract top-tier faculty and scholars, further contributing to the institutions' reputation and impact.