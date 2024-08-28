Sexual assault at fake NCC camp incident: 65% attendance reported at school after reopening

Ten days after a sexual assault incident was reported at a private school near Bargur, the school reopened on Tuesday, August 27.

School education department officials visited the school. Over 65 per cent of students attended the classes.

According to sources, over 430 students have attended the school out of 620 students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Also, counseling was given to school students and parents.

Two District Education Officers in Krishnagiri, two Block Education Officers were asked to monitor the developments in the school.

Steps were taken to form an advisory committee including parents teachers association in the school to prevent any sexual assault incidents in future in the school.

Chief Education Officer KP Maheswari was unavailable for the comment and her personal assistant Venkatesan was unaware of developments and asked The New Indian Express to contact Krishnagiri Collector, stated The New Indian Express report.

A 13- year- girl was sexually assaulted and 12 more girls were sexually harassed in the school in a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp and 11 persons, including four school management staff, were arrested. Main suspect in the sexual assault incident Sivaraman later died by suicide