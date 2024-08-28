NEET PG results 2024: Mismatch of ranks between old & new roll number | 300 candidates, same percentile?

As days pass by, candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 are sharing new irregularities in the results and ranks. The latest we hear is the mismatch of ranks allotted to the old and new roll numbers.

Speaking to EdexLive, a candidate from Rajasthan, on the condition of anonymity, said, "I was shocked, depressed and I feel like every dream of mine has been shattered." Explaining this further, the candidate alleges that the ranks given against her roll number are different.

"When I checked my result with the older roll number we were issued for June 23, 2024, the rank was around 15,000, contrary to what I scored when I checked the rank using my new roll number, the rank was 51,000," the candidate remarked, adding that 15,000 was the rank she was actually expecting.

Wondering about the case of these old and new roll numbers is?



Remember, that just hours before the NEET PG 2024 exam, which was originally planned for June 23, it was cancelled. The admit cards that were distributed included the exam centres, roll numbers, and application numbers. Candidates claim that the roll numbers were altered along with the exam locations when the exams were rescheduled to August 11.

Although the candidate's name and passport photo were the same, there was a discrepancy in the ranks, according to the result screenshots that EdexLive has gained access to.

The candidates suspect that there was a software or technological glitch while calculating the results. "Or are those with vested interests manipulating the system in some way? I need the answer key and my response sheet," the exasperated aspirant told EdexLive.



This problem extends beyond one or two candidates. There are reportedly more than 50 of them that noticed uneven rankings.

Many with the same percentile

Hundreds of applicants receiving the same percentage is another anomaly that has been identified. One candidate asked, "How is it even possible that more than 300 candidates bag the same percentile?" in an interview with EdexLive.



He further underlined that people who performed well in mock exams were dissapointed because their rank was in the one lakh bracket.



Following these incidents, the candidates are questioning the accuracy of the results announced and raising doubts about the NEET PG 2024 exam.