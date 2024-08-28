Nabanna Abhijan: Viral picture shows Kolkata cop injured during rally, will allegedly lose eyesight in left eye

The picture of 2015 Batch Sergeant Debashish Chakraborty is going viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Chakraborty was one of the many cops deployed during the Nabanna Abhijan march to the state secretariat, held by the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj student group yesterday, Tuesday, August 27. During the protests, while the police used tear gas shells, lathi charge and water cannons, the protestors used bricks and stones against the police force.

One such brick has allegedly led to police sergeant Chakraborty losing eyesight in his left eye permanently, says a tweet by a Zee 24 Ghanta journalist, Piyali Mitra.