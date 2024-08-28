Nabanna Abhijan: Viral picture shows Kolkata cop injured during rally, will allegedly lose eyesight in left eye

The picture of 2015 Batch Sergeant Debashish Chakraborty is going viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Chakraborty was one of the many cops deployed during the Nabanna Abhijan march to the state secretariat, held by the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj student group yesterday, Tuesday, August 27. During the protests, while the police used tear gas shells, lathi charge and water cannons, the protestors used bricks and stones against the police force.
One such brick has allegedly led to police sergeant Chakraborty losing eyesight in his left eye permanently, says a tweet by a Zee 24 Ghanta journalist, Piyali Mitra.
Another journalist, Pooja Mehta from Times Network tweeted, "#Kolkata Police sergeant, Debashish Chakraborty has lost vision in his left eye after a brick hit him during the Nabanna Abhijaan yesterday. Doctors say his cornea & retina have been severely damaged."
Nabanna Abhijan was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the rape and murder of female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal.
While the Kolkata police called it an “illegal” and “unauthorised” rally, the students said it was merely a peaceful and non-violent protest to the state secretariat.