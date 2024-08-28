Krishnagiri: Cement plaster of ceiling inside new school building falls on three Class XI students

Three Class XI students of Periya Thallapadi Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, escaped with minor injuries after a cement plaster of a ceiling fell over them on Tuesday morning, August 27.

According to District Education Officer (DEO) P Saravanan, "There are over 400 students studying in GHSS. On Tuesday around 9.10 am, when students were in a classroom, a cement plaster of the ceiling fell over three students. They escaped but with minor injuries and were immediately rushed to the nearby Primary Health Centre at Singarapettai. The two-classroom building was constructed at the cost of Rs 21.30 lakh under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) 2021- 2022 and students occupied new classrooms only this June month," he said, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Three Class XI students Santhosh Kumar, Venkatesh Kumar and Manikandan were then sent to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for scanning but no fracture was reported.

Meanwhile, villagers of Periya Thallapadi thronged in front of the school and urged the school management and district administration to ensure the safety of students.

Uthangarai Block Development Officer (BDO) R Balaji told The New Indian Express that he and the assistant executive engineer inspected the school. Due to some technical problem, the cement plaster of the ceiling was fallen and it will be rectified within a week. Also, action will be taken against the building contractor after enquiry."