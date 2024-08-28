Bengal Bandh: Schools and colleges remain open though attendance takes a hit

After Nabanna Abhijaan, a bandh has been called for in West Bengal to protest against the police action that the protestors faced during their march to the secretariat.

In a few places, rail and road blockades have been put in place. This made the usual early morning commute difficult for a few people.

In Kolkata, the buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis operating were fewer in number. Private vehicles weren't plying in their usual numbers and as usual, markets and shops remained open.

Schools and college remained open, though the attendance took a hit. Same with private offices. In government offices, the strength remained the same, as per a report by PTI.

At Sealdah, Shyambazar, Burrabazar and Wipro More in the IT hub of Sector 5, the demonstrators from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over the roads and the police were swift in clearing them out.

Tension was palpable at the Barrackpore station in North 24 Parganas as BJP supporters and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers came face to face.

Picketing by BJP supporters on the roads led to disruption of public transport services for some time in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Siliguri and Malda in northern West Bengal, and in Purulia, Bankura and some other places in the southern part of the state.