"See you in court Mamata Police": BJP leader to Kolkata Police over arrest of 4 students for "conspiracy of murder"

Ahead of the Nabanna Abhiyaan rally being organised in Kolkata, to seek justice for the rape and murder victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to social media platform X to inform that four students had allegedly gone missing.

Now, the Kolkata Police has posted a tweet to clarify on the same.

Today morning, August 27, Adhikari tweeted that four student activist, who "were distributing food to the volunteers, who were arriving at Howrah Station" have suddenly going missing.

He also named the students in his tweet: Subhojit Ghosh, Pulokesh Pandit, Goutam Senapati and Pritam Sarkar.

"Neither they can be traced nor are they answering their phones. We apprehend that they may have been arrested/detained by the Mamata Police," he posted adding that the "Mamata police" will be held responsible if anything happens to them.

This tweet was posted at around 8.00 am today.

At 11 am today, Kolkata police took to X to inform, "A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night. The truth is, nobody is missing..."

"The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan today, and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the Interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed," it said.

To which, Adhikari said, "The families have approached Hon'ble Calcutta High Court. See you in Court Mamata Police."