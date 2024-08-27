NEET PG 2024: After Shift 2, Shift 1 candidates complain about rank inflation

The National Eligibility cum Education Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 candidates are under stress and concerned about the ranks inflation. Although, initially, the Shift 2 candidates were speaking up about the matter after the results were published on August 23, now, the Shift 1 candidates have found themselves in the same boat.

"Normalisation has affected both the shifts," pointed out a candidate who represents the group of affected candidates. "Students anticipated their rank based on raw score by comparing it to the past trend in NEET PG 2023, 2022, 2021. However, there was a 20,000 discrepancy between the expected and final ranks, which can be attributed to an inadequate normalisation procedure," the candidate added further.

Another candidate said, "I scored around 93,000 despite expecting a rank below 30,000, I am disappointed and in shock."

Pointing out the flawed method of normalisation, the candidate representing around 5,000 candidates, said, "The erroneous normalisation process will directly impact the selection of the specialisations that doctors will practise for the rest of their lives. This will also impact India's healthcare system since it will prevent applicants who want a particular specialisation from getting it."

As a measure to clear the air about the inflated ranks, candidates demand the National Board of Education (NBE) generate answer keys and release the scorecards immediately.

However, the challenge which lies ahead is that the deadline to issue marks is August 30. "Once the personal marks are announced, the counselling is expected to begin. No action can be taken later," feared a candidate.

Another candidate refers to the transparency in the normalisation method of the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam. "NEET PG normalisation method is flawed. CAT is better because how it is calculated is concretely disclosed," the candidate added.

They allege that more than 50% who have taken the exam are not satisfied with the ranks. However, those who have bagged better ranks unexpectedly are silent while the ones who expected better results are upset over the matter, shared a candidate.